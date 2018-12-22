Car catches fire in garage, OCFR says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A car caught fire Friday in a garage on Milstead Street, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

A woman parked her Nissan Sentra in the garage and then went in the house to get her dog for a walk, authorities said.

When the woman came back to the garage a few minutes later, the car caught fire, authorities said.

Nobody was injured and the house remained intact despite fire damage to the car and garage, authorities said.

The fire is under investigation.

