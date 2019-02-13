Man arrested after attempted robbery at pawn shop

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was taken into custody by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday after he tried to flee a pawn shop with a firearm.

Two employees were hiding inside, and one was transported to a hospital as a precaution with back pain, deputies said.

The incident happened at Cash American Pawn at 13065 South Orange Blossom Trail, deputies said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Check back to ClickOrlando.com for updates to this story.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.