Man sought for stealing batteries from Home Depot in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is seeing help to find a man caught on camera stealing two rechargeable batteries from a Home Depot on East Colonial Drive July 14.

Deputies said the man grabbed two DeWalt 20-amp rechargeable batteries from a shelf, went to a different aisle and opened the packages with a knife before concealing them.

After being confronted outside of the store by the loss prevention manager, the man pulled out a knife and threatened him before fleeing on foot toward the intersection of Semoran Boulevard and W. Colonial Drive, deputies said.

Deputies describe the man as 6 feet tall, 210 pounds, 40 years of age, mostly bald and with a gray/white goatee.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.



