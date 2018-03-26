Missing Florida mom, 5 kids found safe

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville mother and her five children have been found safe after a Florida Missing Child Alert was issued Monday, police said.

Kimber Clark and her children, King Brodie, Kyliah Holloway, Dwayne Felder, Lashaun Felder and Ariana Felder, were found in an abandoned building, where they had been since last night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, investigators were looking for Clark, 29, and the children, who had last been seen near Merrill Road and Hartsfield Road in the Arlington area.

Police thanked "everyone who helped us get this information out," saying the family had been found and the children were OK.

For more information, visit News4Jax.com.

#JSO has located missing woman Kimber Clark and all five children safe inside an abandoned building where they have been since last night. Thank you to everyone who helped us get this information out. https://t.co/Us7EsQutYs — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) March 26, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.