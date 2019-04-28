Arrest made after Burger King armed robbery, high-speed chase, officials say

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - An arrest has been made after an early morning armed robbery at a Burger King and a high-speed chase Saturday, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said a uniformed Sheriff's Office patrol sergeant Saturday afternoon found the vehicle suspected of being used in the robbery of the restaurant in the 3600 block of Wedgewood Lane in The Villages.

The vehicle, identified as a silver convertible Chrysler Sebring with a black top, was found on Warm Springs Avenue in Coleman. Officials said the driver "fled recklessly at a high rate of speed" when deputies attempted to stop the Sebring.

The officer engaged in a high-speed chase because of the "violent nature of the armed robbery," according to the Sheriff's Office. When the pursuit entered the intersection of State Road 44 at Morse Boulevard, officials said the driver of the Sebring rammed a Sheriff's Office patrol car and became disabled.

Sumter County Sheriff's Office

Four people, including two juveniles, were in the Sebring, officials said.

An adult was taken into custody at the scene. Officials said one juvenile and one adult suspect required medical attention for injuries suffered in the crash, and were treated at The Villages Regional Hospital and Leesburg Regional Medical Center.

None of the injuries were life-threatening, officials said. No deputies were injured in the pursuit and crash.

The person arrested was identified by the Sheriff's Office as Travius Webber, 18. Officials said the relationship and involvement of the remaining adult and two juveniles, who are ages 17 and 14, are still under investigation by detectives, officials said.

The Sheriff's Office has not been able to find or identify the customer who was in the Burger King at the time of the robbery, officials said. He is described by the Sheriff's Office as an older white male who left the Burger King before deputies arrived at the restaurant. Detectives want to talk to the victim and ask that he come forward and contact Detective John Knight.

