Former Orlando International Airport K-9 hangs poolside after retirement

ORLANDO, Fla. - Talk about a rough way to retire! A former Orlando International Airport K-9 is enjoying her time after 9 years of service.

The airport tweeted out pictures showing their former K-9, named Palmer, splashing around in a pool.

MCO K-9 Palmer's last day at MCO was on May 31 but don't you worry, she's living her best life in retirement. She sent these pictures and said she's enjoying lots of naps, treats and time in the pool. Thanks for rubbing it in, Palmer. pic.twitter.com/jFqDaosxMr — Orlando International Airport (@MCO) July 17, 2018

Palmer retired from service back on May 31.

Orlando International Airport says Palmer is living her best life filled with naps, treats and plenty of time in the pool.

