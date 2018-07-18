News

Former Orlando International Airport K-9 hangs poolside after retirement

Palmer retired from service May 31

By Landon McReynolds - Producer
Photo: @MCO

ORLANDO, Fla. - Talk about a rough way to retire! A former Orlando International Airport K-9 is enjoying her time after 9 years of service.

The airport tweeted out pictures showing their former K-9, named Palmer, splashing around in a pool.

Palmer retired from service back on May 31.

Orlando International Airport says Palmer is living her best life filled with naps, treats and plenty of time in the pool.

