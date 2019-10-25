Former Seminole kindergarten teacher, ex-boyfriend sentenced in child sex abuse case

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A former Seminole County kindergarten teacher and her ex-boyfriend were sentenced this week to more than 150 years in prison combined on child sex abuse charges.

Investigators said Audra Mabel made child porn in 2017 for her then-boyfriend Justin Ritchie. Ritchie is accused of producing child porn with three children under 4 years old.

An investigation began in March into Ritchie, who lived in Sanford, after his wife said she was bathing her three children, including a 1-year-old and a 4-year-old, when one child told the woman Ritchie had sexually abused them, according to the criminal complaint. Ritchie's wife, Sarah Ritchie, was later also arrested in May on a child pornography charge, according to the FBI.

Ritchie was charged with sexually assaulting a minor under 12 years old. Under a plea agreement, he was sentenced to 150 years in prison Monday.

Mabel, a former teacher, faced a maximum sentence of 30 years.

Audra Mabel.

On Monday, Mabel was adjudicated guilty of sexual exploitation of a minor and sentenced to 22 years in prison with 10 years of additional supervised release. She will have to register as a sex offender when she completes her prison sentence.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.