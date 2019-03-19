Free Pitbull concert to be held in Orlando; benefits go toward Officer Valencia

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Fraternal Order of Police announced a free Pitbull concert will be held on June 1 with benefits from the event going toward Officer Kevin Valencia.

Valencia was shot in the line of duty while responding to a hostage situation in June 2018.

Investigators said the suspect killed himself and the four children he had taken as hostages.

The concert on June 1 will be held at the Central Florida Fairgrounds.

A Facebook post promoting the event shows the concert will be produced by attorney Dan Newlin.

Valencia is still recovering from the shooting.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.