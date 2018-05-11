FWC: Longwood 'bear gone bad' put down

LONGWOOD, Fla. - A bear that has been attacking dogs and vehicles in the Longwood area was captured Friday morning and put down, officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirmed.

The female bear was captured at 3 a.m. with a yearling cub. The female bear was put down, and the yearling was released back into the wild.

FWC officials said they believe this is the same adult female bear, spotted with two yearling cubs, that attacked two dogs, killing one of them April 25 in the Longwood Springs Boulevard area.

Roxane Mann described the animal that attacked her dog as a "bear gone bad" that's responsible for mauling at least two other dogs in the neighborhood.

Four days later, the same bear climbed inside an unlocked SUV and became trapped. The owner showed News 6 photos of the vehicle's torn-apart interior.

After the second incident, FWC staff began canvassing the area to trap the bear.

Florida's black bear population is becomes more active in the Spring, increasing the chance of conflicts with people. FWC recommends these tips to avoid bear encounters.

Anyone who sees a bear is encouraged to call the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 1-888-404-3922.

