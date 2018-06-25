WATCH LIVE: Gas leak shuts down Interstate 4 in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A gas leak has prompted a shutdown of Interstate 4 near State Road 436 on Monday afternoon, according to Seminole County officials.

The shutdown was reported shortly before 4 p.m. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.

Officials from the Florida Department of Transportation said the gas leak occurred in a construction zone in the area.

Sky 6 video from the scene showed traffic backed up on I-4 eastbound and westbound. Firetrucks and other emergency vehicles were seen near construction in the area.

Motorists on I-4 westbound are encouraged to use State Road 434 as a detour and motorists on eastbound I-4 should use Maitland Boulevard. Even still, motorists should consider exiting the interstate before those detours.

