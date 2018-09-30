Girl, 14, remains hospitalized after drive-by shooting that killed her grandmother

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 14-year-old girl remains hospitalized a day after her grandmother was was injured and her grandmother was killed in a drive-by shooting in Orange County.

A man accused of shooting and killing Ruby Steplight, 83, on Saturday appeared before a judge Sunday.

Billy Desrosiers, 29, was arrested Saturday after officials said he pulled up in front of a home in a black car and started firing, fatally striking Steplight and injuring her granddaughter.

Billy Desrosiers

Family members said Steplight, who had three children and more than 20 grandkids and was active at Kingdom Building Church International, was cleaning out her refrigerator when she was struck by gunshots. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 14-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. Family members said the bullet is still inside her, so she may have to have surgery, but as of Sunday, despite remaining in the hospital, she was walking and talking.

The family believes the shooting was in retaliation to something that happened early Saturday, though they don’t believe Steplight or her granddaughter had anything to do with the shooting.

"We don't fully believe it was random because of the altercation that may have preceded the event,” said Jeff Williamson, a spokesperson for the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Desrosiers has been charged with first-degree murder with a firearm. He is being held without bond.

