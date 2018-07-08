Officials: Girl dies in Orlando house fire, grandmother severely injured

ORLANDO, Fla. - A house fire on the 5000 block of Lescot Lane has killed one young girl and left her grandmother with severe burn injuries, according to Orlando Fire Department spokesperson Ashley Papagni.

Officials responded to the scene just before 6 a.m. Sunday. Papagni said when officials arrived, the house was fully engulfed with flames and the roof had collapsed.

District Fire Chief Marvin Francis said the fire was coming through the roof. Neighbors said they heard screaming and said someone tried to save the victims before rescue crews arrived.

Officials said the grandmother was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center with severe burn injuries, while the young girl succumbed to her injuries.

"Our thoughts and prayers goes out to, number one, the deceased family member and the person in the hospital," Francis said.

Investigators said no working smoke alarm was discovered or audible when they arrived. Francis said smoke detectors are the first line of defense for fire safety.

"[Smoke detectors] are the thing that will alert and let you know that you have a situation," Francis said. "They are one of the most important things, if not the most important thing, when it comes to safety with a fire situation."

Papagni said fire investigators are working to determine a cause.

Orlando firefighters will be going door-to-door tomorrow to install free smoke alarms in the area around Lescot Lane.

