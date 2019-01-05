Grandfather's crash that killed 8-year-old boy was 'freak accident,' family says

EDGEWATER, Fla. - A grandfather is mourning the death of his 8-year-old grandson, whom he said was killed during a "freak accident" involving his drag-style race car.

Connor Allen died Wednesday when he was struck by the race car belonging to his grandfather, Roland Robidoux, according to officials from the Edgewater Police Department. The boy was outside the car as his grandfather was attempting to return it to the garage.

On a GoFundMe page created to help with funeral expenses, the family said the crash occurred when the car's throttle control malfunctioned, causing it to accelerate forward and crash through the garage wall. Connor was found outside, lying on the grass, according to the family. Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Connor's family remembers him as a polite boy who "lived life to the fullest." According to the page, he enjoyed riding in his family's cars and loved the sport of drag racing.

"Connor had a smile that could light up a room, a wonderful sense of humor, and a zest for life," the GoFundMe page states. "Our lives will never be the same again since his death, but he will remain in our hearts forever."

Connor's funeral will be held on Thursday. You can donate to the GoFundMe page here.

