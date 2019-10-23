Gunman fires 20 shots into group of people in Orange County; no one struck

ORLANDO, Fla. - A gunman fired 20 shots at a group of people in the parking lot of an Orange County apartment complex early Wednesday, but no one was injured, deputies said.

The shooting took place around 12:30 a.m. at 2243 Silver Pines Place in Orlando, south of Silver Star Road near Hastings Street.

Deputies said the gunfire erupted after an argument between two groups of people.

The gunman and two others who were with him ran away after the shots were fired, deputies said. They were described by authorities as 25 to 35 years old.

No other details have been released.

GUNMAN ON THE RUN: Gunfire erupts in the exact same spot where a woman was hit by a stray bullet just a few weeks ago. We’re live with the latest this morning @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/Bbcdf53Gkt — Justin Campbell (@JCampbellNews6) October 23, 2019

An investigation is ongoing.

