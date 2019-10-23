News

Gunman fires 20 shots into group of people in Orange County; no one struck

Deputies investigate shooting on Silver Pines Place

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager

ORLANDO, Fla. - A gunman fired 20 shots at a group of people in the parking lot of an Orange County apartment complex early Wednesday, but no one was injured, deputies said.

The shooting took place around 12:30 a.m. at 2243 Silver Pines Place in Orlando, south of Silver Star Road near Hastings Street.

Deputies said the gunfire erupted after an argument between two groups of people.

The gunman and two others who were with him ran away after the shots were fired, deputies said. They were described by authorities as 25 to 35 years old.

No other details have been released.

An investigation is ongoing.

