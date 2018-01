TITUSVILLE, Fla. - Police are searching for a gunman after a man was fatally shot Monday night in the area of Robbins Avenue and Palmetto Street.

The Titusville Police Department said officers responded to reports of a shooting around 8 p.m.

Police said the victim was taken to an area hospital and was pronounced dead at 8:35 p.m.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Titusville Police Department at 321-264-7800.

