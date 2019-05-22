'He ran me over:' Video shows truck driver hitting Daytona Beach Shores officer

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. - A man apologized before hitting a Daytona Beach Shores police officer Wednesday morning while fleeing from a traffic stop, body camera video shows.

Officials said William Patterson, 28, was pulled over at 7:12 a.m. for a seat belt violation, and the officer realized Patterson had a suspended license.

The officer tries to assure Patterson not to panic.

"Sorry man," Patterson says before putting the white Ford F150 in reverse and heading onto State Road A1A, according to the footage.

Officials said the truck's passenger side mirror hit the officer and the bed of the truck hit the patrol vehicle. The officer deployed his Taser, but only one prong hit Patterson, according to the report.

"He ran me over," the officer told dispatch as he followed the truck in his patrol vehicle.

The pursuit was authorized and lasted about three minutes until Patterson pulled over when he entered an active school zone for Longstreet Elementary School.

"Thankfully, the school zone was not extremely busy at the time," Lt. Michael Fowler said.

Patterson was taken into custody outside the school.

"That was the stupidest (expletive) thing I've ever done in my life," Patterson said, according to the video.

Patterson is facing charges of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, battery on a law enforcement officer, aggravated fleeing and eluding, felony driving with a suspended license, felony possession of marijuana (124 grams), possession of paraphernalia and resisting without violence.

