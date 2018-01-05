Hearing set for Noor Salman, widow of Pulse gunman

ORLANDO, Fla. - The case against the widow of Pulse nightclub shooter Omar Mateen will be back in federal court Friday in Orlando.

Noor Salman faces charges of aiding a foreign terrorist organization and obstruction of justice. She was arrested seven months after her husband killed 49 people and injured dozens of others before police shot and killed him June 12, 2016.

Mateen called 911 from the club and pledged his allegiance to the leader to the Islamic State.

The motion being discussed at Friday's hearing is sealed, so it's unclear what it's about.

Salman has pleaded not guilty. If convicted, she could face life in prison.

Salman's trial is scheduled to begin in March in Orlando.

