Heavy rain floods busy Orlando street

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Cars were getting stuck on a stretch of roadway Friday along American Way due to the water from heavy rain.

Orange County deputies left the area once the water started to go back down.

People who live in the area said this happens often: It floods a couple feet high every time it rains. And most of the people driving down the road don’t notice how deep the water is until it’s too late.

News 6 spotted dozens of cars trying to get through, driving slowly down the road. The water pretty high on their tires.

Several cars had to be helped and pushed out after they got stuck in the deeper area.

