High school principal receives top honor from Orange County officials

Firefighters surprised a high school principle with one of the Orange County Fire Department's top horors Friday.

Evans High School Principal Rolando Bailey works closely with the local firefighters who cover his school.

In April, firefighters responded to a firey crash that involved two children and their father. When crews arrived at the scene, they found Bailey who had stopped at the crash and sprung into action before crews arrived.

Bailey assessed patients and provided critical information so fire crews could quickly treat and trasnport those who were injured.

Impressed by his actions that day and on many other occasions, the firefighters nominated Bailey for the department's Distinguished Service Award.

As Bailey walked out of the school, he was greeted by officials and a round of applause.

The surprise presentation was made at the school with the fire crew, fire chief and Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings in attendace.