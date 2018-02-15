How Florida agencies are helping in response to school shooting

PARKLAND, Fla. - Florida Gov. Rick Scott is in Broward County Thursday, one day after a mass shooting took place at a high school in Parkland.

Deputies said 17 people died and several others were injured when a former student opened fire with an AR-15 rifle Wednesday afternoon at Marjory Douglas Stoneman High School.

The governor said Thursday that he has been in contact with President Donald Trump, the Department of Homeland Security and state and local officials, who are all working to assist in the response to the mass shooting.

Here's how each agency in Florida is helping:

Scott also said Thursday that he plans to meet with state and local leaders in Tallahassee next week about safety in Florida schools and keeping guns out of the hands of anyone suffering from mental health issues.

Trump also on Thursday announced plans to visit South Florida, but did not specify when his visit would take place.

Anyone looking to offer assistance of their own to the victims and their families can click here to read of ways to help.

