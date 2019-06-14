Husband and wife in Titusville accused of abusing disabled woman

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - The Titusville Police Department said a husband and wife are accused of abusing a disabled woman.

Police said Robert Eugene Hydorn, 55, and Joanne Patricia Hydorn, 47, were arrested in connection with the neglect and abuse of the victim.

Investigators said officers responded to a report from the Department of Children and Families in reference to a report of a disabled woman over the age of 65 who was being abused at the hands of her caregivers.

Authorities said the preliminary investigation has revealed the suspects were mismanaging the woman’s prescription pain medication.

The suspects were taken into custody Thursday, according to police.

They each face two charges of domestic violence: abuse of an elderly disabled person and neglect of an elderly disabled person.

The couple were booked into Brevard County Jail and are being held without bond.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.