'I will stick you, I have AIDS:' Florida man accused of brandishing needle

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Florida man is accused of stealing tools from an Orlando Home Depot, then pointing a hypodermic needle at a loss prevention officer while telling the man he had AIDS, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

A security officer at the store on Southland Boulevard saw Dennis Hamlett, 47, remove two Bosch grinders from their boxes and put them in his pants around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, the arrest affidavit said.

When Hamlett left the store, the loss prevention officer approached him and told him to give the merchandise back. Hamlett refused and said he hadn't stolen anything, according to the report.

Deputies said Hamlett then brandished a needle and pointed it at the employee, telling him, "You better step back, I will stick you, I have AIDS."

The loss prevention officer retreated and called 911 while Hamlett ran from the store parking lot, the affidavit said.

Deputies said they found him in the area shortly after the incident. He complained of chest pains during his arrest so he was taken to a hospital before authorities transported him to the Orange County Jail.

Hamlett is charged with petit theft and armed robbery.

