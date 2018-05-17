IAPPA to bring headquarters to Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - On Thursday, the International Association of Amusement Parks of Attraction, or IAPPA, broke ground on a brand-new $14 million headquarters.

The new building will be located on Taft-Vineland Rd. near John Young Pkwy.

IAPPA is currently located in the D.C. area, and will still have some offices there, but will move most operations to Orlando because of the city's proximity to theme parks like Disney and Universal Studios.

“We want to be closer to our members, it's more of a hub for our members and we're a member-service organization, and we felt that Orlando was the right place for us to be,” interim President and CEO Hal copy said.

IAPPA connects the people who create the rides, games and other theme park luxuries with buyers. It has more than 5,300 members.

The annual expo in Orlando brings in about $77 million each year. The headquarters change will bring about 40 jobs to the area.

We are happy to welcome @IAAPAHQ to the #Orlando community! Great day for a groundbreaking! pic.twitter.com/n4W0MeXbO5 — ORL Econ Partnership (@ORLPartnership) May 17, 2018

