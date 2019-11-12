Iconic Orlando restaurant Beefy King damaged by fire

ORLANDO, Fla. - Iconic Orlando restaurant Beefy King was damaged by fire early Tuesday, but no one was injured in the blaze.

The fire broke out around 1 a.m. at the Bumby Avenue restaurant.

The owner of the restaurant, which has been open for 51 years, said the damage was minimal, but he's concerned about his full-time employees because the restaurant will have to close.

The fire started in the back of the restaurant, but it's not known what sparked the blaze.

Firefighters broke glass to access the restaurant and roof.

"Units arrived and there was quite a bit of smoke showing from the building," a fire official said. "Crews quickly attacked the fire and were able to extinguish the fire without much extension into the building."

The owner said his focus is getting his business back open within 48 hours.

CLOSED TODAY our beloved Beefy King caught fire around 1am. No one was hurt & Minimal damage to the building.Orlando Fire Dept acted swiftly & prevented the fire from spreading. Orlando police Dept has been so helpful as well. Everything is being investigated — Beefy king (@beefy_king) November 12, 2019

NEW THIS MORNING: The iconic family owned @beefy_king Orlando restaurant will be closed temporarily after an overnight fire. Live with the latest this morning @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/16LMBZuwxV — Justin Campbell (@JCampbellNews6) November 12, 2019

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

