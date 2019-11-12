News

Iconic Orlando restaurant Beefy King damaged by fire

Bumby Avenue restaurant forced to close

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager

ORLANDO, Fla. - Iconic Orlando restaurant Beefy King was damaged by fire early Tuesday, but no one was injured in the blaze.

The fire broke out around 1 a.m. at the Bumby Avenue restaurant.

The owner of the restaurant, which has been open for 51 years, said the damage was minimal, but he's concerned about his full-time employees because the restaurant will have to close.

The fire started in the back of the restaurant, but it's not known what sparked the blaze.

Firefighters broke glass to access the restaurant and roof.

"Units arrived and there was quite a bit of smoke showing from the building," a fire official said. "Crews quickly attacked the fire and were able to extinguish the fire without much extension into the building."

The owner said his focus is getting his business back open within 48 hours.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

