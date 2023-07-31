76º
Investigators

Have you applied for a private school voucher for your child?

Help News 6 Investigators with an upcoming story

Mike DeForest, Investigative Reporter

Thomas Mates, Digital Storyteller

Florida lawmakers consider school voucher expansion

News 6 Investigators are working on a story about Florida’s school voucher program and they need your help.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a school choice bill into law earlier this year, which expands scholarship opportunities for private school vouchers to all Florida families.

The law expands the eligibility of the state’s Florida Tax Credit Scholarship and Family Empowerment Scholarship to any Florida resident who is eligible to enroll in kindergarten through 12th grade in a public school.

News 6 wants to hear from any family that has applied for this funding to send a new or returning student to a private school in Florida.

Just fill out the form below and you may hear back from one of our investigators.

About the Authors:

Emmy Award-winning investigative reporter Mike DeForest has been covering Central Florida news for more than two decades.

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

email