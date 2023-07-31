Have you applied for a private school voucher for your child?

News 6 Investigators are working on a story about Florida’s school voucher program and they need your help.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a school choice bill into law earlier this year, which expands scholarship opportunities for private school vouchers to all Florida families.

The law expands the eligibility of the state’s Florida Tax Credit Scholarship and Family Empowerment Scholarship to any Florida resident who is eligible to enroll in kindergarten through 12th grade in a public school.

