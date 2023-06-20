‘Serial con man’ opens new Central Florida business

I’m News 6 Investigator Mike DeForest.

For more than 2 decades, a convicted felon who federal prosecutors once called a “serial con man” has been taking money from people in Central Florida and across the country through elaborate schemes.

Michael Nelson — who court records show has previously posed as a lawyer, a banker, a pastor and a business consultant — has spent years in prison for fraud.

I recently discovered Nelson has opened up a new business in Central Florida. Thursday at 6 p.m. on News 6, I investigate whether it’s legal. You’ll also hear from clients who say Nelson took their money but provided little in return.

