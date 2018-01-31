Hearing bumped for Isleworth millionaire Bob Ward

ORLANDO, Fla. - A former Isleworth millionaire accused of killing his wife was expected to be back in court Wednesday, but the hearing was canceled.

Robert "Bob" Ward was expected to appear before a judge for an evidence hearing. It's not known why the hearing was not held.

Ward's trial is scheduled to begin on Monday, according to online records.

Ward's previous murder conviction for the 2009 death of his wife, Diane Ward, was overturned by an appeals court in 2016.

Ward's attorneys filed a motion earlier this week to release defense evidence from his prior trial.

