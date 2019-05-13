Kids can bowl two free games daily all summer

While children love having the summer off from school, the days can drag on when stuck at home all day.
Turn boredom into fun with this free bowling program.
According to KidsBowlFree.com, each registered child receives two free games of bowling each day all summer at select bowling centers.
The program aims to provide kids a safe, secure and fun way to spend their summer.
Shoes aren't always included with the lane rental. Check with your local bowling center for shoe prices.
A family pass can be purchased so adult family members can join in on the fun. For $29.95, up to four adults in the family can bowl two games per person per day as well.
Click here to sign up.
Participating bowling centers throughout Central Florida.
Kissimmee
Orange Bowl Lanes
Leesburg
Via Entertainment
Melbourne
Shore Lanes
Merritt Island
Shore Lanes Merritt Island
Mount Dora
Mount Dora Lanes
Orlando
Firkin & Kegler Family Entertainment Center
Boardwalk Bowl. Requires sign-up at AlomaBowlingCenters.com. Only available Monday through Friday.
Ormond Beach
Ormond Lanes
Palm Coast
Palm Coast Lanes
Sanford
Airport Lanes. Requires sign-up at AlomaBowlingCenters.com. Only available Monday through Friday.
Tavares
Break Point Alley
Titusville
River Lanes Family Entertainment Center
Winter Garden
Winter Garden Bowl
Winter Park
Aloma Bowl. Requires sign-up at AlomaBowlingCenters.com. Only available Monday through Friday.
