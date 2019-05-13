Kids can bowl two free games daily all summer

While children love having the summer off from school, the days can drag on when stuck at home all day.

Turn boredom into fun with this free bowling program.

According to KidsBowlFree.com, each registered child receives two free games of bowling each day all summer at select bowling centers.

The program aims to provide kids a safe, secure and fun way to spend their summer.

Shoes aren't always included with the lane rental. Check with your local bowling center for shoe prices.

A family pass can be purchased so adult family members can join in on the fun. For $29.95, up to four adults in the family can bowl two games per person per day as well.

Click here to sign up.

Participating bowling centers throughout Central Florida.

Kissimmee

Orange Bowl Lanes

Leesburg

Via Entertainment

Melbourne

Shore Lanes

Merritt Island

Shore Lanes Merritt Island

Mount Dora

Mount Dora Lanes

Orlando

Firkin & Kegler Family Entertainment Center

Boardwalk Bowl. Requires sign-up at AlomaBowlingCenters.com. Only available Monday through Friday.

Ormond Beach

Ormond Lanes

Palm Coast

Palm Coast Lanes

Sanford

Airport Lanes. Requires sign-up at AlomaBowlingCenters.com. Only available Monday through Friday.

Tavares

Break Point Alley

Titusville

River Lanes Family Entertainment Center

Winter Garden

Winter Garden Bowl

Winter Park

Aloma Bowl. Requires sign-up at AlomaBowlingCenters.com. Only available Monday through Friday.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.