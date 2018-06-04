2 stabbed in landlord-tenant dispute in Orange County, deputies say

Deputies say two women were stabbed near Apopka.

APOPKA, Fla. - An apparent argument between a landlord and two tenants led to a double stabbing Monday in Orange County, deputies said.

The incident was reported on North Lake Pleasant Road near Apopka.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, it appears the landlord, a woman, stabbed the tenants, a man and woman.

One victim was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center in critical but stable condition. The other victim was taken to Florida Hospital in Apopka. Deputies initially said both victims were women.

The landlord was taken into custody, deputies said.

No other details have been released.

