Roadway appears buckled after large water main break in Seminole County

LONGWOOD, Fla. - A large water main break in Seminole County was impacting a roadway Thursday afternoon.
County officials urged drivers to avoid the area of Markham Woods Road near E.E. Williamson Road in unincorporated Longwood.
Sky 6 flew over the scene around 4:40 p.m., where a portion of the roadway appeared to have buckled.
Officials said deputies were at the scene diverting traffic.
No other information was immediately available.
