Roadway appears buckled after large water main break in Seminole County

Sky 6 flies over a large water main break in Seminole County.

LONGWOOD, Fla. - A large water main break in Seminole County was impacting a roadway Thursday afternoon.

County officials urged drivers to avoid the area of Markham Woods Road near E.E. Williamson Road in unincorporated Longwood.

Sky 6 flew over the scene around 4:40 p.m., where a portion of the roadway appeared to have buckled.

Sky 6 flies over a large water main break in Seminole County.

Officials said deputies were at the scene diverting traffic.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.