Lake County boater finds teen’s body in Dead River

TAVARES, Fla. – An investigation is underway in Tavares after a boater found the body of a 19-year-old man in the Dead River, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the boater notified authorities after seeing the man’s body in the water near the Palm Gardens Marina around 1:45 p.m. Monday.

Authorities have identified the man as D’Angelo Tyrek Terele Hardwick, of Tavares, and said he’s believed to be one of four suspects involved in a robbery that took place Friday morning at Joy’s Internet Casino.

After the robbery, two suspects were arrested while two others got away, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies believe Hardwick is one of the two suspects who fled.

Investigators said Hardwick’s body was found about three-quarters of a mile east of where the robbery unfolded.

Deputies have not said how Hardwick died.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

No other details were immediately available.

