Woman shot in leg in Orlando, police say
Victim doesn’t want to press charges
ORLANDO, Fla. – A woman was shot in the leg Monday night in a neighborhood near Semoran Boulevard and Curry Ford Road, according to the Orlando Police Department.
Police said the shooting happened at 7:53 p.m. on Shenandoah Way.
The woman said two men in hooded sweatshirts shot her, according to a news release.
Authorities said the woman was uncooperative with the investigation and did not wish to press charges.
