Woman shot in leg in Orlando, police say

Victim doesn’t want to press charges

Adrienne Cutway, Web Editor

ORLANDO, Fla. – A woman was shot in the leg Monday night in a neighborhood near Semoran Boulevard and Curry Ford Road, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened at 7:53 p.m. on Shenandoah Way.

The woman said two men in hooded sweatshirts shot her, according to a news release.

Authorities said the woman was uncooperative with the investigation and did not wish to press charges.

