Arrest made in SunTrust bank robbery, Melbourne police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A man accused of robbing a SunTrust bank earlier this month has been arrested, according to the Melbourne Police Department.

Police said a man handed a teller a note demanding money at a SunTrust on Wickham Road the afternoon of Dec. 13 then fled.

As authorities were investigating, they said they received tips that helped them identify John Edward Lee IV as a suspect in the crime.

Lee was arrested Wednesday during an interview at the Melbourne Police Department Criminal Investigations building, records show.

Police said detectives and FBI agents are continuing to investigate “additional elements” related to the case.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Detective Cincimino at 321-608-6456.