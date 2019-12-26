63ºF

Electrical issue sparks fire at Orange County home

64-year-old woman treated for smoke inhalation

Brianna Volz, Digital Journalist

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Just hours after Christmas, an Orange County home burst into flames, sending a 64-year-old woman to the hospital, officials said.

Orange County Fire Rescue crews said the fire broke out before 2 a.m. Thursday at the home in the 5800 block of Tomoka Drive.

Fire officials said the woman woke up due to heavy smoke throughout the house and found that a fire had started in the kitchen.

The woman was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center to be treated for smoke inhalation, officials said.

It’s unclear whether anyone else was injured.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.

