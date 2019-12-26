Electrical issue sparks fire at Orange County home

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Just hours after Christmas, an Orange County home burst into flames, sending a 64-year-old woman to the hospital, officials said.

Orange County Fire Rescue crews said the fire broke out before 2 a.m. Thursday at the home in the 5800 block of Tomoka Drive.

Fire officials said the woman woke up due to heavy smoke throughout the house and found that a fire had started in the kitchen.

The woman was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center to be treated for smoke inhalation, officials said.

#workingfire

5875 TOMOKA DR, SKY LAKE: Woman, 64, awakened by heavy smoke in the house, fire in the kitchen, transported to @orlandohealth Regional Medical Center for

smoke inhalation. Cause appears to be electrical malfunction. View on @pulsepoint map https://t.co/j3pNQNklV8 pic.twitter.com/ydTTjRrxkJ — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) December 26, 2019

It’s unclear whether anyone else was injured.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.