Melbourne girl has been missing for a month, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Melbourne police say they’re looking for a girl who was last seen at Eau Gallie High School last month.

Kaitlyn MacArthur-Meyer was wearing a blue hoodie with blue jeans and white sneakers when she went missing on Nov. 22.

She has brown hair and brown eyes. She’s about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.

No further details about the case were immediately available.

Anyone with information concerning MacArthur-Meyer’s whereabouts is asked to call the Melbourne Police Department at 321-608-6731.