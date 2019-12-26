Melbourne girl has been missing for a month, police say
Kaitlyn MacArthur-Meyer last seen at Eau Gallie High School
MELBOURNE, Fla. – Melbourne police say they’re looking for a girl who was last seen at Eau Gallie High School last month.
Kaitlyn MacArthur-Meyer was wearing a blue hoodie with blue jeans and white sneakers when she went missing on Nov. 22.
She has brown hair and brown eyes. She’s about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.
No further details about the case were immediately available.
Anyone with information concerning MacArthur-Meyer’s whereabouts is asked to call the Melbourne Police Department at 321-608-6731.
