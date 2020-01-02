More crashes prompt growing calls for crosswalk in Kissimmee neighborhood

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – People who live in a Kissimmee neighborhood have complained they need a crosswalk in their area after a series of crashes.

In Septemeber, News 6 first reported on the problems with the area near Michigan Avenue between Boulder Drive and U.S. Route 192 months ago.

A pedestrian captured the aftermath of a crash with their cell phone and sent it to News 6 when a bicyclist was hit.

It is a sight the people like Javier Plaza say they see all too often.

“It’s been happening for years same spot,” Plaza said. " Enough is enough."

Plaza is in a wheelchair and has to cross this road daily.

After News 6 first reported on the problem stretch of Michigan Avenue in Septemeber, there were several more crashes and since Dec 12., there have been two additional crashes.

Another bicyclist was struck and a vehicle crashed into a 45-year-old pedestrian trying to cross the road.

“I know its going to happen again. I just hope it’s not a little kid,” Plaza said.

Last month Osceola County conducted a traffic study and produced a map of Michigan Avenue, outlining the school bus stops, Lynx bus stops and where all of the crashes happened.

County officials say they are trying to determine if anything can be done.

News 6 will continue to follow the situation.