Woman shot multiple times at Palm Bay apartments

PALM BAY, Fla. – A woman was shot and wounded Thursday night at an apartment complex, police said.

News 6 partner Florida Today reported that the shooting happened around 9 p.m. at the Ascent of Palm Bay Apartments along Wildbriar Road Northeast, west of U.S. 1.

The unidentified woman was shot multiple times but was conscious when Palm Bay police arrived, officials said.

“She’s stable and she was talking,” Palm Bay police Lt. Clifton Graves said. “She was shot in the parking lot of her apartment complex."

The woman was airlifted to Holmes Regional Medical Center.

No arrests have been made, and the motive for the shooting is not known, police said.

An investigation is ongoing.