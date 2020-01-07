Orange County deputies investigate home invasion call at Sands Motel
Victim suffered minor injuries
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County deputies are searching for three suspects involved in a home invasion incident at Sands Motel.
The Sheriff’s Office responded to the motel on 2400 S. Orange Blossom Trail at 3:11 a.m. The initial investigation revealed a man was outside of a hotel room when three black male suspects in their 20s forced the victim into a room, according to OSCO.
Items were taken from inside the motel room before the suspects ran off. A woman who was inside the room was unharmed, deputies said.
Investigators believe the victim and suspects do not know each other. They have not released any other information.
