Argument leads to shooting near Froggy’s Saloon in Daytona Beach, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A 29-year-old man is in custody after opening fire on someone he was arguing with at a bar in Daytona Beach, according to police.

According to an arrest report from Daytona Beach police, an officer noticed someone driving a white Dodge Ram south on South Grandview in a hurry around 3:20 a.m. Thursday, but was not aware of the shooting when the officer passed the truck. Since the driver did not appear to be violating any traffic laws, the officer continued northbound, according to the report.

Shortly after, the officer was approaching 8 S. Grandview Ave. when he was flagged down by multiple people yelling “he’s been shot," police said.

The officer stopped and noticed shell casings from a handgun and a man suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot, the report said.

Witnesses told the officer the victim was shot after he was involved with an argument with Nikko Pires inside Froggy’s Saloon. In an effort to diffuse the situation, Pires was escorted to the parking lot and asked to leave the bar, according to the report.

A short time later, witnesses said Pires pulled up to where the victim was and the two argued again for a short time before Pires opened fire on the victim through the window of the vehicle Pires was in, the report said. When the officer asked witnesses where the shooter was, witnesses said he fled in a white Dodge Ram pickup truck.

Realizing he had just passed the truck, the officer notified other officers of the truck’s location. The driver, identified as Nikko Pires, was located and taken into custody during a traffic stop. Police said a gun was found tucked in Pires’ waistband.

The victim was taken to Halifax Hospital in critical condition, police said. Details on his condition have not been released.

Pires was taken to the Volusia County Branch Jail and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, according to the report.