37-year-old man fatally hit by two vehicles in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A 37-year-old man is dead after being struck by two vehicles in Daytona Beach, police said.

Officers said the man, whose name has not been released, was walking in the northbound lanes of Nova Road near Beville Road around 8:30 p.m. Thursday when he was hit by a northbound Chrysler Pacifica.

The initial impact sent the man into the southbound lanes of Nova Road, where he was hit by a southbound Ford F-350 truck, according to police.

Police said the victim died at the scene.

The drivers of the vehicles involved were not injured and are not facing charges at this time, according to police.

No other details were immediately available.

