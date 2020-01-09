Weather advisory issued for Walt Disney World Marathon this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. – Get ready for a crowded weekend at Walt Disney World as more than 75,000 runners participate in the Walt Disney World Marathon.

The four-day event that began Thursday morning is central Florida’s largest sporting event, with over 72 countries being represented.

RELATED: Stay up-to-date with Central Florida weather on Clickorlando.com

Sunday's marathon will take runners on a 26.2-mile course through Epcot, Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom over to Hollywood Studios, and for the first time in 20 years guests will run through Blizzard Beach.

Unfortunately for runners, it seems as the temperatures throughout the weekend will increase as the length of the races increase!

Thursday morning 5K runners had dry and cool conditions in the mid-50s. By Sunday, marathon runners will be dealing with temperatures about ten to fifteen degrees warmer with added humidity.

Saturday morning temperatures are expected to run about twenty degrees above normal at about 68 with about 97 percent humidity.

By Sunday morning, marathon runners will be feeling temperatures in the low 70s at the starting line, with humidity close to 100 percent.

RunDisney issued a weather advisory Thursday warning runners to come prepared for warm weather and high humidity -- especially by Sunday’s race.

Attention #WDWMarathon Weekend runners! As you prepare for the upcoming race weekend, please review the following weather advisory: https://t.co/mU0W2Z3kdd pic.twitter.com/hR5KAY8yh6 — runDisney (@runDisney) January 9, 2020

It was just three years ago that Disney had to cancel all of their Saturday races including the half marathon due to severe weather.

The good news, although the forecast might not be ideal, all the events should go off without any major weather issues.