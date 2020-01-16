Man killed in drive-by shooting, Orlando police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was killed in a drive-by shooting Thursday afternoon, according to the Orlando Police Department.

The shooting was reported on City Park Avenue before 4 p.m. The victim died at the scene.

Authorities have not provided details on his age or identity.

“These things are always troubling whenever you have somebody willing to come use a gun... to take someone’s life in the middle of a neighborhood,” Orlando police Sgt. David Baker said.

Around 2:30 p.m. Thursday., a drive-by shooting was reported on South Dollins Avenue, which is about three miles away.

In that case, witnesses said the unknown suspects fled in an SUV after shooting someone in the leg.

Police said at this point, it’s unclear if the two incidents are related.

The investigation is ongoing.

Check back for more updates on this developing story.