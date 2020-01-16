Seat belt part prompts suspicious package investigation in Volusia
Portion of SR A1A shut down during bomb squad investigation
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – After a report of a suspicious package prompted an hourslong search near a dollar store in Volusia County, officials said only a seat belt part was found.
Volusia County sheriff’s deputies were called to investigate Thursday afternoon after the owner of a van near the Dollar General at 1550 Ocean Shore Blvd. said they found a suspicious package under the driver’s seat of their vehicle.
Traffic was shut down on State Road A1A south of the store as the investigation was underway.
Sky 6 flew over the scene and spotted bomb squad members using a robot to investigate.
Authorities gave the all clear after investigators determined the item in question was part of a seat belt in the van, the Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet.
UPDATE: Our Bomb Squad investigation of a suspicious package under the driver's seat of a van parked at the Dollar General in Ormond-by-the-Sea was unfounded: Nothing suspicious was found. The component was part of the van's seat belt. pic.twitter.com/gobDaVudyN— Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) January 16, 2020
Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.