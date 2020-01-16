Seat belt part prompts suspicious package investigation in Volusia

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – After a report of a suspicious package prompted an hourslong search near a dollar store in Volusia County, officials said only a seat belt part was found.

Volusia County sheriff’s deputies were called to investigate Thursday afternoon after the owner of a van near the Dollar General at 1550 Ocean Shore Blvd. said they found a suspicious package under the driver’s seat of their vehicle.

Traffic was shut down on State Road A1A south of the store as the investigation was underway.

Sky 6 flew over the scene and spotted bomb squad members using a robot to investigate.

Authorities gave the all clear after investigators determined the item in question was part of a seat belt in the van, the Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet.