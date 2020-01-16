81ºF

Seat belt part prompts suspicious package investigation in Volusia

Portion of SR A1A shut down during bomb squad investigation

Brianna Volz, Digital Journalist

Bomb squad investigates report of suspicious package in Ormond Beach.
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – After a report of a suspicious package prompted an hourslong search near a dollar store in Volusia County, officials said only a seat belt part was found.

Volusia County sheriff’s deputies were called to investigate Thursday afternoon after the owner of a van near the Dollar General at 1550 Ocean Shore Blvd. said they found a suspicious package under the driver’s seat of their vehicle.

Traffic was shut down on State Road A1A south of the store as the investigation was underway.

Sky 6 flew over the scene and spotted bomb squad members using a robot to investigate.

Authorities gave the all clear after investigators determined the item in question was part of a seat belt in the van, the Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet.

