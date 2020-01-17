Video shows woman driving on wrong side of State Road 408

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 22-year-old woman is facing charges of DUI after she was pulled over for driving on the wrong side of State Road 408 on Monday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Roxanne Bartlett is also facing charges of reckless driving, according to FHP.

FHP said a trooper driving west on SR 408 saw a vehicle traveling in his direction.

The trooper moved to the left so he did not collide with the vehicle, according to FHP.

The vehicle was moving at 90 mph, according to investigators.

Investigators said the trooper was able to catch up with the wrong-way driver and she pulled over around mile marker 21.

Mile marker 21 is near the County Road 434 exit.

Troopers said the driver was identified as Roxanne Bartlett.

Her eyes were bloodshot, according to the FHP report.

Investigators said Bartlett told a trooper she did not know why she was driving on the wrong side of the road because she was drunk.

FHP said the Trooper could smell alcohol on her breath.

Bartlett failed several field sobriety tests, according to FHP.

She was transported to the Orange County Jail.