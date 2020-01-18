61ºF

SpaceX scrubs abort test launch, sets sights on Sunday

SpaceX expands window to six hours

Gabriella Nuñez, Multimedia Producer

The Falcon 9 and Crew Dragon vertical at launchpad 39A ahead of the Jan. 18, 2020 in-flight demonstration of the spacecraft’s launch escape system. (Image: SpaceX)
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX scrubbed its in-flight abort test Saturday after weather conditions threatened the Crew Dragon Capsule’s recovery process.

The company made the announcement on Twitter at 5 a.m., citing sustained winds and rough seas in the recovery area before even reaching the launch window.

SpaceX’s original launch window was from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., the company announcing it would likely make its attempt an hour before the window would close, unless weather conditions proved to be too much of an issue.

Now the Falcon 9 rocket launch is scheduled for Sunday at Kennedy Space Center with an extended window opening at 8 a.m. and closing at 2 p.m.

During the launch, SpaceX plans to purposely trigger an abort to test its astronaut spacecraft’s emergency abort system and in the process destroys its rocket over the Atlantic Ocean.

The in-flight abort test is the final step SpaceX must take to certify its spacecraft to fly NASA astronauts, possibly as soon as later this year.

