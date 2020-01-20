Report: Suspected ‘Pillowcase Rapist’ who terrorized Florida women arrested in Brevard

VIERA, Fla. – A 60-year-old sex offender in Palm Bay was arrested over the weekend, and authorities believe he is the notorious Pillowcase Rapist who attacked more than 40 women in South Florida during the early 1980s, the Miami Herald reported.

According to the Herald, law enforcement sources identified the suspect as Robert Eugene Koehler. He was arrested Saturday and is being held at the Brevard County Jail.

The Herald said the Pillowcase Rapist, who used a pillowcase, towel or shirt to conceal his identity, broke into homes and terrorized at least 44 women from May 1981 to February 1986. Among the victims were a school teacher, a nurse, an airline flight attendant, a model and a student, all but one of whom lived in town homes or apartments, according to the report.

It’s not known what led authorities to Koehler, who was arrested on an out-of-county warrant and is being held without bond.