62-year-old man dies in Marion County crash

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 62-year-old man is dead after crashing into another vehicle on U.S. 27, troopers say.

Eugene Flechas of Williston was driving northbound on U.S. 27 in a 2004 Toyota SUV just before 9 p.m. Tuesday. He was not far behind another vehicle also traveling in the same direction.

For an unknown reason, Flechas struck the rear of the vehicle in front of him, troopers said. His car spun and eventually stopped in a grassy median, facing the opposite direction of traffic. The other was pushed forward and eventually came to stop facing forward, according to the crash report.

Both drivers were taken to Ocala Regional Hospital. Flechas was pronounced dead at the hospital.