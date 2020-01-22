‘Fat Daddy shot Maurice Bridges’: Apopka shooting suspect held without bond

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 35-year-old murder suspect answered to his charge Wednesday, accused of shooting and killing a man at an Apopka home.

A judge chose to not grant Clarence Gullens bond. Gullens was arrested Tuesday in connection with the death of Maurice Bridges. Orange County deputies found Bridges with gunshot wounds on Jan. 4 at a home on West Ella J Gilmore Street.

[RELATED: Arrest made in fatal shooting at Apopka home, deputies say]

During Gullens’ first appearance, prosecutors said surveillance video recovered near the scene show a party happening at the home. Five men were standing in the front yard when Gullens, also known as Fat Daddy, pulled out a gun and began shooting in Bridges’ direction.

Lawyers said Bridges is seen returning gunfire before falling to the ground and is shot by a second man.

An autopsy determined Bridges died in the hospital due to multiple gunshot wounds. A witness told officers Gullens was the person who killed Bridges and helped lead deputies to his arrest.

Bridges was killed just days after a fatal shooting at the same home, records show. Deputies describe the shootings as “targeted acts of violence.”

Gullens is being held in the Orange County Jail.