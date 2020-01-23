Teen in critical condition after falling out of a moving car, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 14-year-old girl is in critical condition after falling out of a moving Toyota Prius on Wednesday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The incident happened in the area of Rain Forest Drive and Chickasaw Trail.

This is about one mile south of Curry Ford Road and one mile east of State Road 551.

Investigators said a 19-year-old woman was driving the Prius west on Rain Forest Drive.

FHP said the teen was leaning out of an open window while sitting in the back of the Prius.

The Prius hit a curb and the teen fell out of the car, according to FHP.

Troopers said the teen is in critical condition at the Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.

Investigators said troopers are still confirming how many people were in the car at the time of the crash.

The crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.