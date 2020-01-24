Orlando police officer facing misdemeanor charge

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando officer has been suspended with pay after criminal allegations against him surfaced, according to department officials.

Authorities have not provided details on the charge that Officer Frank Sikos faces, other than saying that it is a misdemeanor.

Sikos, who has worked at the Orlando Police Department since Feb. 14, 2000, has been relieved of law enforcement duties with pay while an internal investigation takes place.

“The Orlando Police Department holds its officers to the highest standards. As soon as we were made aware of alleged misdemeanor criminal actions by Officer Frank Sikos, the Orlando Police Department immediately launched an internal investigation. This investigation is active and ongoing,” department officials said in a statement.

Check back for more updates on this developing story.